First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) has seen a 9.18% increase in the past week, with a 18.22% gain in the past month, and a 19.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for FWRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.75% for FWRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) Right Now?

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 104.06x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FWRG is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FWRG is $22.22, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for FWRG is 58.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume for FWRG on August 02, 2023 was 285.12K shares.

FWRG) stock’s latest price update

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG)’s stock price has soared by 7.19 in relation to previous closing price of 18.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FWRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FWRG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

FWRG Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRG rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.17. In addition, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. saw 47.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRG starting from Paresky David, who sale 450,000 shares at the price of $16.42 back on Jul 03. After this action, Paresky David now owns 34,089,784 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $7,390,800 using the latest closing price.

Glynn Tricia, the Director of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., sale 450,000 shares at $16.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Glynn Tricia is holding 34,089,784 shares at $7,390,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.29 for the present operating margin

+14.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. stands at +0.95. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.72. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.29. Total debt to assets is 40.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.