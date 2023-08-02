FinVolution Group (FINV): A Technical Analysis

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FinVolution Group (FINV) is $42.94, which is $0.13 above the current market price. The public float for FINV is 130.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FINV on August 02, 2023 was 860.69K shares.

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 5.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FINV’s stock has risen by 8.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.13% and a quarterly rise of 47.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for FinVolution Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.21% for FINV’s stock, with a 26.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FINV stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for FINV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FINV in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $6.70 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +28.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, FinVolution Group saw 19.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.99 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for FinVolution Group stands at +19.91. The total capital return value is set at 22.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.33. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on FinVolution Group (FINV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.41. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

To put it simply, FinVolution Group (FINV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.