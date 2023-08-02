Examining the Volatility of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) Stock

The stock of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has gone up by 3.08% for the week, with a 11.20% rise in the past month and a 14.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.81% for SHIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for SHIP’s stock, with a 3.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Right Now?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHIP is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHIP is $10.67, which is $5.31 above the current price. The public float for SHIP is 17.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHIP on August 02, 2023 was 127.53K shares.

SHIP) stock’s latest price update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP)’s stock price has dropped by -7.75 in relation to previous closing price of 5.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHIP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHIP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

SHIP Trading at 12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. saw 8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+39.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stands at +13.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), the company’s capital structure generated 115.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.56. Total debt to assets is 49.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.