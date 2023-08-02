Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Gentex Corporation’s (GNTX) Stock

The stock of Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has seen a 8.32% increase in the past week, with a 16.10% gain in the past month, and a 21.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for GNTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.53% for GNTX stock, with a simple moving average of 21.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is above average at 24.18x. The 36-month beta value for GNTX is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNTX is $36.25, which is -$0.4 below than the current price. The public float for GNTX is 232.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume of GNTX on August 02, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

GNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has surged by 1.16 when compared to previous closing price of 33.58, but the company has seen a 8.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

GNTX Trading at 17.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.25. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw 24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from Starkoff Kathleen, who sale 4,430 shares at the price of $33.20 back on Jul 31. After this action, Starkoff Kathleen now owns 21,441 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $147,094 using the latest closing price.

GOODE GARY F, the Director of Gentex Corporation, sale 4,416 shares at $28.27 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that GOODE GARY F is holding 29,180 shares at $124,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.