Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for ELYS is 19.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of ELYS was 182.70K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ELYS) stock’s latest price update

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELYS’s Market Performance

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has experienced a 12.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 45.65% rise in the past month, and a 21.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.04% for ELYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.56% for ELYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELYS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ELYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELYS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $10 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

ELYS Trading at 9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares surge +40.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS rose by +12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5383. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw 98.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.91 for the present operating margin

+95.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -42.78. Equity return is now at value -157.40, with -54.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.