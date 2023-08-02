Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has plunged by -0.17 when compared to previous closing price of 136.35, but the company has seen a -2.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 5 hours ago that EA Stock Falls on Modest Guidance. FIFA Sales Hit a Record.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 47.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by analysts is $142.85, which is $7.34 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 271.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of EA was 2.14M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stock saw an increase of -2.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.95% and a quarterly increase of 6.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 9.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $128 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.97. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 11.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $124.91 back on Jun 26. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 82,809 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $624,563 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $128.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 38,586 shares at $192,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.08. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.