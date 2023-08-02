eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.05 in comparison to its previous close of 7.56, however, the company has experienced a 12.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EHTH is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for eHealth Inc. (EHTH) is $9.60, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for EHTH is 26.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On August 02, 2023, EHTH’s average trading volume was 412.01K shares.

EHTH’s Market Performance

EHTH stock saw an increase of 12.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.48% and a quarterly increase of 28.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for eHealth Inc. (EHTH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.78% for EHTH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

EHTH Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH rose by +12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, eHealth Inc. saw 71.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from Galimi Gavin G., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $9.01 back on Jun 15. After this action, Galimi Gavin G. now owns 117,676 shares of eHealth Inc., valued at $18,020 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DALE B, the Director of eHealth Inc., purchase 2,668 shares at $6.42 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that WOLF DALE B is holding 47,932 shares at $17,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.50 for the present operating margin

+94.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for eHealth Inc. stands at -21.89. The total capital return value is set at -8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.73. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on eHealth Inc. (EHTH), the company’s capital structure generated 11.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.46. Total debt to assets is 8.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.