Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) by analysts is $13.41, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for EDIT is 81.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.06% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of EDIT was 2.12M shares.

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 8.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EDIT’s Market Performance

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has experienced a -0.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.10% rise in the past month, and a 4.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for EDIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.32% for EDIT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw -2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Mei Baisong, who sale 4,317 shares at the price of $8.80 back on Jul 19. After this action, Mei Baisong now owns 72,055 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $37,990 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill Gilmore Neil, the CEO of Editas Medicine Inc., sale 6,486 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that O’Neill Gilmore Neil is holding 130,169 shares at $61,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc. stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -56.20, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.