E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 5.15. However, the company has seen a 2.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETWO is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is $6.21, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 254.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% of that float. On August 02, 2023, ETWO’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO’s stock has seen a 2.83% increase for the week, with a -9.29% drop in the past month and a -18.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.78% for ETWO’s stock, with a -9.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ETWO Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $5.48 back on Jul 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 240,474 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $71,252 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $5.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 253,474 shares at $69,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.44 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -99.46. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -21.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.