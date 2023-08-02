Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is $248.40, The public float for DXF is 3.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXF on August 02, 2023 was 384.25K shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -50.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF’s stock has fallen by -50.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.30% and a quarterly drop of -59.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.87% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.48% for DXF’s stock, with a -50.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at -41.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.58%, as shares sank -37.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -50.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2765. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -50.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -54.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.