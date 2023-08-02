DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for XRAY is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XRAY is $44.00, which is $3.03 above than the current price. The public float for XRAY is 211.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume of XRAY on August 02, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

XRAY) stock’s latest price update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.36relation to previous closing price of 41.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that This Medical Instrument Supplier’s Stock Is Today’s Top S&P 500 Performer. Here’s Why.

XRAY’s Market Performance

XRAY’s stock has risen by 1.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.37% and a quarterly drop of -2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.53% for XRAY stock, with a simple moving average of 14.22% for the last 200 days.

XRAY Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.44. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw 29.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from BRANDT ERIC, who sale 6,200 shares at the price of $42.17 back on May 02. After this action, BRANDT ERIC now owns 44,902 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $261,454 using the latest closing price.

Staehler Cord Friedrich, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $39.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Staehler Cord Friedrich is holding 97,693 shares at $157,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+54.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at -24.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 56.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.04. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.