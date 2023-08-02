CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is above average at 8.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 1.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 41.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXAI on August 02, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has increased by 12.26 compared to its previous closing price of 6.69. However, the company has seen a 7.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has seen a 7.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -31.23% decline in the past month and a -42.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.36% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.04% for CXAI stock, with a simple moving average of -17.39% for the last 200 days.

CXAI Trading at -20.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -29.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.