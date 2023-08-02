CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has gone up by 3.58% for the week, with a 20.56% rise in the past month and a 35.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for CVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.68% for CVI’s stock, with a 14.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CVI is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CVI is $30.00, which is -$5.79 below the current market price. The public float for CVI is 29.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.44% of that float. The average trading volume for CVI on August 02, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

CVI) stock’s latest price update

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.69 in comparison to its previous close of 36.74, however, the company has experienced a 3.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

CVI Trading at 24.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +21.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.96. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw 15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+10.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.05. Equity return is now at value 89.20, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), the company’s capital structure generated 309.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.61. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 306.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.