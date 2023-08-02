Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.77.

The average price suggested by analysts for CIG is $2.14, which is -$0.15 below the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.76B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for CIG on August 02, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has dropped by -1.52 compared to previous close of 2.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIG’s Market Performance

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen a -1.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.52% decline in the past month and a 9.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for CIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for CIG’s stock, with a 19.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIG Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 31.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.