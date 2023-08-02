CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO)’s stock price has dropped by -5.33 in relation to previous closing price of 25.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Right Now?

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is $25.50, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for CNO is 112.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNO on August 02, 2023 was 784.01K shares.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO stock saw an increase of -3.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.87% and a quarterly increase of 7.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.02% for CNO’s stock, with a 6.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNO Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.62. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw 6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from TARASI ROCCO F III, who sale 750 shares at the price of $25.50 back on Jul 26. After this action, TARASI ROCCO F III now owns 75,968 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $19,125 using the latest closing price.

TARASI ROCCO F III, the Chief Marketing Officer of CNO Financial Group Inc., sale 750 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that TARASI ROCCO F III is holding 76,718 shares at $18,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.