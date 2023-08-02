Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHTR is $465.05, which is $52.32 above the current price. The public float for CHTR is 99.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHTR on August 02, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.49 in comparison to its previous close of 405.19, however, the company has experienced a 3.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/28/23 that Charter Earnings Missed Estimates. Why The Stock Is Rising.

CHTR’s Market Performance

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen a 3.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.94% gain in the past month and a 12.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for CHTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.67% for CHTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.35% for the last 200 days.

CHTR Trading at 15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $387.66. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Rutledge Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $383.64 back on Feb 22. After this action, Rutledge Thomas now owns 17,493 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $11,509,350 using the latest closing price.

Miron Steven A, the Director of Charter Communications Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $384.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Miron Steven A is holding 9,173 shares at $960,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.56. Total debt to assets is 68.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,065.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.