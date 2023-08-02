Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bank of Montreal (BMO) by analysts is $88.27, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for BMO is 712.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BMO was 627.14K shares.

BMO) stock’s latest price update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.96relation to previous closing price of 92.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Fed Approves U.S. Bancorp Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank

BMO’s Market Performance

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has seen a -2.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.87% gain in the past month and a 1.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.22% for BMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for BMO’s stock, with a -1.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BMO Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMO fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.00. In addition, Bank of Montreal saw 0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Montreal stands at +30.58. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.98. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Montreal (BMO), the company’s capital structure generated 205.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.25. Total debt to assets is 12.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bank of Montreal (BMO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.