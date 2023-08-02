AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) is above average at 19.08x. The 36-month beta value for AUDC is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AUDC is $12.40, which is $0.78 above than the current price. The public float for AUDC is 24.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of AUDC on August 02, 2023 was 194.42K shares.

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.74 in relation to its previous close of 10.04. However, the company has experienced a 17.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AUDC’s Market Performance

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has seen a 17.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.27% gain in the past month and a 10.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for AUDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.67% for AUDC’s stock, with a -20.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUDC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AUDC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AUDC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

AUDC Trading at 23.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +26.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUDC rose by +17.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, AudioCodes Ltd. saw -35.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+64.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for AudioCodes Ltd. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.81. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.