ATI Inc. (ATI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) is above average at 46.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ATI Inc. (ATI) is $49.13, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for ATI is 127.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATI on August 02, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

ATI) stock’s latest price update

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.59 in comparison to its previous close of 47.68, however, the company has experienced a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATI’s Market Performance

ATI’s stock has risen by 1.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.08% and a quarterly rise of 23.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for ATI Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for ATI’s stock, with a 29.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATI stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for ATI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATI in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $54 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

ATI Trading at 13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATI rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.75. In addition, ATI Inc. saw 57.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATI starting from Davis Elliot S, who sale 7,039 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jul 10. After this action, Davis Elliot S now owns 134,588 shares of ATI Inc., valued at $316,755 using the latest closing price.

Davis Elliot S, the Chief Legal & Compl. Officer of ATI Inc., sale 7,039 shares at $42.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Davis Elliot S is holding 141,627 shares at $299,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATI Inc. stands at +3.41. The total capital return value is set at 13.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.98. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on ATI Inc. (ATI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.47. Total debt to assets is 40.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ATI Inc. (ATI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.