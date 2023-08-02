Assessing the Risk and Potential of Webster Financial Corporation’s (WBS) Stock

The stock of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has seen a 0.15% increase in the past week, with a 21.56% gain in the past month, and a 24.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for WBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.32% for WBS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WBS is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WBS is $50.50, which is $5.03 above the current market price. The public float for WBS is 171.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume for WBS on August 02, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

WBS) stock’s latest price update

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 47.32. However, the company has seen a 0.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $47 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

WBS Trading at 15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.14. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $596,320 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $47.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 132,910 shares at $947,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.