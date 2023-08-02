Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP): A Technical Analysis

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is $4.53, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for AMBP is 143.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBP on August 02, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMBP) stock’s latest price update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 3.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMBP’s Market Performance

AMBP’s stock has fallen by -5.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.13% and a quarterly drop of -6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.31% for AMBP’s stock, with a -14.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMBP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMBP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

AMBP Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw -23.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+9.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at +5.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP), the company’s capital structure generated 789.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.76. Total debt to assets is 61.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.