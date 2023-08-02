Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is $168.00, The public float for AEHL is 9.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEHL on August 02, 2023 was 200.97K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AEHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) has increased by 10.05 when compared to last closing price of 0.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEHL’s Market Performance

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has seen a 13.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.71% decline in the past month and a -38.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.46% for AEHL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for AEHL’s stock, with a -19.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHL Trading at -25.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares sank -20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL rose by +13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6892. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw 15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.96 for the present operating margin

+9.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stands at -3.47. Equity return is now at value -162.70, with -38.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.