Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

The 36-month beta value for ZS is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZS is $169.17, which is $12.2 above than the current price. The public float for ZS is 88.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on August 02, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) has increased by 1.51 when compared to last closing price of 160.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 07/12/23 that Palo Alto, Zscaler, and Cloudflare Stock Plunge on New Competition From Microsoft

ZS’s Market Performance

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has experienced a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.28% rise in the past month, and a 83.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for ZS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.31% for ZS’s stock, with a 28.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $185 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.12. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 45.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from CANESSA REMO, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $145.53 back on Jul 10. After this action, CANESSA REMO now owns 297,565 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $1,819,096 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $141.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 306,406 shares at $3,113,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.01 for the present operating margin

+77.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -35.77. The total capital return value is set at -21.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 182.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 36.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.