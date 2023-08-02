Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is above average at 31.99x. The 36-month beta value for YUM is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YUM is $148.45, which is $12.04 above than the current price. The public float for YUM is 279.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of YUM on August 02, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

The stock price of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has dropped by -0.95 compared to previous close of 137.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/23 that McDonald’s Extends Its Lead on America’s Smartphones

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM’s stock has fallen by -0.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.58% and a quarterly drop of -4.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Yum! Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for YUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $142 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.90. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,877 shares at the price of $135.92 back on Jul 14. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $526,962 using the latest closing price.

Russell David Eric, the Vice President, Controller of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $137.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Russell David Eric is holding 16,052 shares at $686,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with 21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.