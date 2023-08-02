Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

The 36-month beta value for PRQR is also noteworthy at 0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRQR is $3.62, which is $2.34 above than the current price. The public float for PRQR is 65.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume of PRQR on August 02, 2023 was 337.66K shares.

PRQR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) has jumped by 7.33 compared to previous close of 1.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRQR’s Market Performance

PRQR’s stock has fallen by -1.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.62% and a quarterly drop of -28.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.52% for PRQR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

PRQR Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6678. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. saw -56.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1622.02 for the present operating margin

+37.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stands at -1612.86. Equity return is now at value -86.10, with -37.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

In summary, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.