Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) is above average at 164.33x. The 36-month beta value for MITK is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MITK is $17.25, which is $6.24 above than the current price. The public float for MITK is 43.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. The average trading volume of MITK on August 02, 2023 was 300.88K shares.

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.84 compared to its previous closing price of 10.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MITK’s Market Performance

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) has seen a 5.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.57% gain in the past month and a 22.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for MITK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.53% for MITK’s stock, with a 9.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MITK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MITK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

MITK Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITK rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, Mitek Systems Inc. saw 13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITK starting from CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS, who sale 26,693 shares at the price of $10.71 back on Nov 28. After this action, CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS now owns 278,287 shares of Mitek Systems Inc., valued at $285,882 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Michael E, the General Manager of Mitek Systems Inc., sale 3,019 shares at $10.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Diamond Michael E is holding 197,033 shares at $32,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.67 for the present operating margin

+86.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mitek Systems Inc. stands at +2.11. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.