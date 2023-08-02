Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gentherm Incorporated (THRM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is above average at 107.07x. The 36-month beta value for THRM is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for THRM is $72.80, which is $8.19 above than the current price. The public float for THRM is 32.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of THRM on August 02, 2023 was 165.11K shares.

The stock price of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) has jumped by 10.52 compared to previous close of 59.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/28/21 that This Small-Cap Stock Is Poised to Ride the Electric-Vehicle Boom

THRM’s Market Performance

THRM’s stock has risen by 16.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.90% and a quarterly rise of 11.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Gentherm Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.12% for THRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for THRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for THRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $65 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

THRM Trading at 16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRM rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.36. In addition, Gentherm Incorporated saw 1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRM starting from Runyon Barbara J, who sale 3,748 shares at the price of $59.85 back on May 03. After this action, Runyon Barbara J now owns 22,236 shares of Gentherm Incorporated, valued at $224,319 using the latest closing price.

Stocker Thomas, the SVP, GM Digital Interior & BPS of Gentherm Incorporated, sale 1,000 shares at $71.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Stocker Thomas is holding 7,424 shares at $71,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.46 for the present operating margin

+23.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentherm Incorporated stands at +2.03. The total capital return value is set at 6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gentherm Incorporated (THRM), the company’s capital structure generated 39.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.10. Total debt to assets is 21.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.