Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

The 36-month beta value for BHAT is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BHAT is 6.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of BHAT on August 02, 2023 was 131.66K shares.

BHAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) has jumped by 11.15 compared to previous close of 1.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BHAT’s Market Performance

BHAT’s stock has risen by 25.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.04% and a quarterly rise of 28.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.92% for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.25% for BHAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 71.83% for the last 200 days.

BHAT Trading at 23.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT rose by +25.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1560. In addition, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. saw 250.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.00 for the present operating margin

+54.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stands at -126.97. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.