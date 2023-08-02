Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

The price-to-earnings ratio for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) is above average at 104.86x. The 36-month beta value for ELF is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ELF is $117.82, which is $0.2 above than the current price. The public float for ELF is 51.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on August 02, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ELF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has dropped by -0.19 compared to previous close of 116.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 15 hours ago that The Allure of Beauty Stocks Is Fading

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF’s stock has risen by 2.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.99% and a quarterly rise of 25.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for ELF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 52.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $107 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at 8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.06. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 110.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 39,740 shares at the price of $113.80 back on Jul 05. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 252,792 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $4,522,303 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 16,664 shares at $113.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 289,005 shares at $1,894,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +10.63. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In summary, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.