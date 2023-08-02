An In-Depth Look at DTE Energy Company’s (DTE) Stock Performance

The stock of DTE Energy Company (DTE) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a 2.84% gain in the past month, and a 0.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for DTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for DTE’s stock, with a 0.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is 20.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DTE is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DTE Energy Company (DTE) is $127.15, which is $14.52 above the current market price. The public float for DTE is 204.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On August 02, 2023, DTE’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE)’s stock price has plunge by -1.01relation to previous closing price of 114.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DTE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $124 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

DTE Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTE fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.72. In addition, DTE Energy Company saw -3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE starting from Muschong Lisa A., who sale 700 shares at the price of $110.41 back on Jun 07. After this action, Muschong Lisa A. now owns 5,455 shares of DTE Energy Company, valued at $77,287 using the latest closing price.

Myrick Tracy J, the Chief Accounting Officer of DTE Energy Company, sale 585 shares at $109.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Myrick Tracy J is holding 992 shares at $64,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+11.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for DTE Energy Company stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on DTE Energy Company (DTE), the company’s capital structure generated 185.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.92. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DTE Energy Company (DTE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.