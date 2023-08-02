Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has gone up by 0.83% for the week, with a 6.77% rise in the past month and a 12.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for FOLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.16% for FOLD’s stock, with a 12.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FOLD is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is $15.90, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for FOLD is 255.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% of that float. On August 02, 2023, FOLD’s average trading volume was 2.75M shares.

FOLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) has decreased by -1.54 when compared to last closing price of 13.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/06/22 that Billionaire Joe Edelman’s biotech hedge fund hit with SEC charges for not disclosing SPAC conflicts

Analysts’ Opinion of FOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOLD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOLD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FOLD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

FOLD Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOLD rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.05. In addition, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. saw 9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOLD starting from Crowley John F, who sale 6,044 shares at the price of $13.45 back on Jul 17. After this action, Crowley John F now owns 938,185 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $81,263 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Bradley L, the President & CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,800 shares at $12.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Campbell Bradley L is holding 806,854 shares at $85,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.09 for the present operating margin

+86.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stands at -71.85. The total capital return value is set at -30.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.21. Equity return is now at value -153.70, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 367.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 62.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.