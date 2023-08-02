Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) by analysts is $63.79, which is $8.86 above the current market price. The public float for AMRC is 31.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.13% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of AMRC was 351.30K shares.

AMRC) stock’s latest price update

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.50 compared to its previous closing price of 58.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMRC’s Market Performance

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has experienced a -9.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.33% rise in the past month, and a 29.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for AMRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.11% for AMRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

AMRC Trading at 5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.19. In addition, Ameresco Inc. saw -7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRC starting from Hole Spencer Doran, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $46.24 back on Jun 02. After this action, Hole Spencer Doran now owns 0 shares of Ameresco Inc., valued at $231,200 using the latest closing price.

Hole Spencer Doran, the EVP and CFO of Ameresco Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $42.72 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Hole Spencer Doran is holding 0 shares at $213,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.29 for the present operating margin

+15.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc. stands at +5.20. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 113.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.22. Total debt to assets is 32.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.