Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.68 in relation to its previous close of 17.67. However, the company has experienced a 3.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is $21.06, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 70.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATEC on August 02, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC’s stock has seen a 3.25% increase for the week, with a -1.06% drop in the past month and a 20.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for Alphatec Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for ATEC’s stock, with a 28.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

ATEC Trading at 7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.85. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 44.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Hunsaker Craig E, who sale 100,487 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, Hunsaker Craig E now owns 1,120,427 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $1,808,766 using the latest closing price.

Hunsaker Craig E, the EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 6,542 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Hunsaker Craig E is holding 1,220,914 shares at $117,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value 581.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.