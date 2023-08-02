ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.03relation to previous closing price of 29.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACAD is $30.47, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for ACAD is 161.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume for ACAD on August 02, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has seen a -2.23% decrease in the past week, with a 20.84% rise in the past month, and a 33.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for ACAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.12% for ACAD stock, with a simple moving average of 45.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

ACAD Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +20.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.59. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 81.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from DAVIS STEPHEN, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Jul 14. After this action, DAVIS STEPHEN now owns 36,695 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,004,350 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS STEPHEN, the CEO of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 55,104 shares at $25.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that DAVIS STEPHEN is holding 36,695 shares at $1,380,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.