8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.48relation to previous closing price of 4.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is $5.33, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 112.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGHT on August 02, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stock saw an increase of 12.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.71% and a quarterly increase of 64.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.93% for EGHT’s stock, with a 13.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $6 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at 17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +12.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw 11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Theophille Elizabeth Harriet, who sale 11,598 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Jul 31. After this action, Theophille Elizabeth Harriet now owns 75,779 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $52,307 using the latest closing price.

Seandel Suzy M, the Chief Accounting Officer of 8×8 Inc., sale 28,418 shares at $4.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Seandel Suzy M is holding 288,631 shares at $127,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -9.83. Equity return is now at value -71.70, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.