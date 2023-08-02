3D Systems Corporation (DDD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDD is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DDD is $9.20, which is $0.72 above the current price. The public float for DDD is 129.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDD on August 02, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

DDD) stock’s latest price update

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)’s stock price has dropped by -2.64 in relation to previous closing price of 8.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DDD’s Market Performance

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has experienced a -5.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.60% drop in the past month, and a -7.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for DDD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.09% for DDD’s stock, with a -9.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

DDD Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Puthenveetil Reji, who sale 18,434 shares at the price of $8.00 back on May 31. After this action, Puthenveetil Reji now owns 206,982 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $147,450 using the latest closing price.

Clinton Malissia, the Director of 3D Systems Corporation, sale 8,685 shares at $8.58 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Clinton Malissia is holding 62,785 shares at $74,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.