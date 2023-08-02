374Water Inc. (SCWO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCWO is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SCWO is 57.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCWO on August 02, 2023 was 411.06K shares.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.54 in comparison to its previous close of 1.99, however, the company has experienced a 20.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCWO’s Market Performance

374Water Inc. (SCWO) has seen a 20.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.62% decline in the past month and a -25.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for SCWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.02% for SCWO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.00% for the last 200 days.

SCWO Trading at -13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWO rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9100. In addition, 374Water Inc. saw -24.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.72 for the present operating margin

-45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for 374Water Inc. stands at -155.53. The total capital return value is set at -46.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.58. Equity return is now at value -50.10, with -44.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 374Water Inc. (SCWO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.