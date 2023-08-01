Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, YTRA stock has gone down by -9.50%, with a monthly decline of -7.65% and a quarterly plunge of -9.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Yatra Online Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.87% for YTRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) is $4.00, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for YTRA is 55.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YTRA on August 01, 2023 was 45.78K shares.

YTRA) stock’s latest price update

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.50 in comparison to its previous close of 2.00, however, the company has experienced a -9.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YTRA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for YTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YTRA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

YTRA Trading at -11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTRA fell by -9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, Yatra Online Inc. saw -24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.49 for the present operating margin

+47.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatra Online Inc. stands at -7.56. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.