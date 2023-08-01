Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32.

The public float for XERS is 134.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on August 01, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

XERS) stock’s latest price update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has plunge by 3.16relation to previous closing price of 2.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS’s stock has risen by 3.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.06% and a quarterly rise of 15.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.76% for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for XERS’s stock, with a 43.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

XERS Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw 96.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 13. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 1,528,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Equity return is now at value -152.30, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.