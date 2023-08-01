What Recent Market Trends Mean for Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (ZBRA) Stock

In the past week, ZBRA stock has gone down by -16.89%, with a monthly decline of -15.31% and a quarterly plunge of -12.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Zebra Technologies Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.90% for ZBRA stock, with a simple moving average of -11.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is 31.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZBRA is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is $332.36, which is $81.83 above the current market price. The public float for ZBRA is 51.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On August 01, 2023, ZBRA’s average trading volume was 375.44K shares.

ZBRA) stock’s latest price update

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -18.65 in relation to its previous close of 307.96. However, the company has experienced a -16.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/02/23 that Zebra Technologies Slides After Earnings. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBRA stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ZBRA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ZBRA in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $274 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

ZBRA Trading at -12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBRA fell by -16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $302.88. In addition, Zebra Technologies Corporation saw -2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBRA starting from Cho Michael, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $292.38 back on Feb 24. After this action, Cho Michael now owns 3,168 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation, valued at $467,808 using the latest closing price.

Williams Stephen Edgar, the Chief Global Ops & Services of Zebra Technologies Corporation, sale 2,331 shares at $328.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Williams Stephen Edgar is holding 1,976 shares at $765,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.91 for the present operating margin

+42.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zebra Technologies Corporation stands at +8.13. The total capital return value is set at 18.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.63. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 80.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.59. Total debt to assets is 29.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.