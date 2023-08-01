What Recent Market Trends Mean for Unique Fabricating Inc.’s (UFAB) Stock

In the past week, UFAB stock has gone up by 27.36%, with a monthly gain of 15.58% and a quarterly surge of 60.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.29% for Unique Fabricating Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.64% for UFAB stock, with a simple moving average of -36.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UFAB is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) is $2.00, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for UFAB is 9.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On August 01, 2023, UFAB’s average trading volume was 7.13M shares.

UFAB) stock’s latest price update

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -26.01 in relation to its previous close of 0.35. However, the company has experienced a 27.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFAB stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for UFAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFAB in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2015.

UFAB Trading at 10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.65%, as shares surge +24.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFAB rose by +27.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2201. In addition, Unique Fabricating Inc. saw -53.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UFAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.65 for the present operating margin

+11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unique Fabricating Inc. stands at -5.54. The total capital return value is set at -6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.28. Equity return is now at value -102.60, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB), the company’s capital structure generated 189.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.42. Total debt to assets is 56.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.