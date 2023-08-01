What Recent Market Trends Mean for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TCON) Stock

The stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) has gone up by 7.46% for the week, with a -0.69% drop in the past month and a -61.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.54% for TCON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.63% for TCON’s stock, with a simple moving average of -75.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TCON is also noteworthy at 1.19.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TCON is 20.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume of TCON on August 01, 2023 was 235.88K shares.

TCON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) has increased by 11.44 when compared to last closing price of 0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16th of the previous year 2021.

TCON Trading at -30.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2908. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -79.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from THEUER CHARLES, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Apr 27. After this action, THEUER CHARLES now owns 399,417 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,250 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,999 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 352,417 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

Equity return is now at value 615.10, with -178.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.