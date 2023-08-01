What Recent Market Trends Mean for The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) Stock

In the past week, PGR stock has gone up by 0.59%, with a monthly decline of -4.61% and a quarterly plunge of -7.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for The Progressive Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is 43.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGR is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is $137.24, which is $10.77 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 583.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On August 01, 2023, PGR’s average trading volume was 3.20M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.76 in relation to its previous close of 125.03. However, the company has experienced a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 07/13/23 that Progressive Is the S&P 500’s Worst Performer Today

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $114 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.68. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw -2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Sauerland John P, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $126.51 back on Jul 27. After this action, Sauerland John P now owns 309,507 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $1,518,120 using the latest closing price.

Sauerland John P, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $131.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Sauerland John P is holding 321,507 shares at $1,581,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.