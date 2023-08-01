What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s (BPTH) Stock

In the past week, BPTH stock has gone up by 0.60%, with a monthly decline of -46.43% and a quarterly plunge of -33.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.42% for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.47% for BPTH stock, with a simple moving average of -45.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BPTH is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) is $13.00, which is $12.05 above the current market price. The public float for BPTH is 7.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On August 01, 2023, BPTH’s average trading volume was 59.80K shares.

BPTH) stock’s latest price update

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.04 in relation to its previous close of 1.06. However, the company has experienced a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at -37.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.43%, as shares sank -47.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2549. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. saw -36.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

Equity return is now at value -107.00, with -94.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.