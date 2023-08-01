Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD)’s stock price has dropped by -6.22 in relation to previous closing price of 9.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) Right Now?

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VMD is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VMD is $14.39, which is $6.55 above the current market price. The public float for VMD is 33.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume for VMD on August 01, 2023 was 214.56K shares.

VMD’s Market Performance

VMD stock saw a decrease of -5.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.22% for VMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VMD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

VMD Trading at -11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMD fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.14. In addition, Viemed Healthcare Inc. saw 11.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMD starting from Smokoff Timothy, who sale 10,361 shares at the price of $13.51 back on Jun 14. After this action, Smokoff Timothy now owns 67,332 shares of Viemed Healthcare Inc., valued at $139,977 using the latest closing price.

Kaushal Nitin, the Director of Viemed Healthcare Inc., sale 12,087 shares at $13.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Kaushal Nitin is holding 102,524 shares at $162,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.19 for the present operating margin

+60.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viemed Healthcare Inc. stands at +4.48. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.29. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.71. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.