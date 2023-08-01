Veritone Inc. (VERI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.95 compared to its previous closing price of 4.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for VERI is $3.85, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for VERI is 31.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.30% of that float. The average trading volume for VERI on August 01, 2023 was 583.39K shares.

VERI’s Market Performance

VERI stock saw an increase of 13.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.11% and a quarterly increase of -3.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.64% for Veritone Inc. (VERI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.70% for VERI’s stock, with a -19.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $3 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

VERI Trading at 14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI rose by +13.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Veritone Inc. saw -12.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Ryan, who purchase 15,420 shares at the price of $6.98 back on Sep 15. After this action, Steelberg Ryan now owns 165,422 shares of Veritone Inc., valued at $107,632 using the latest closing price.

Steelberg Ryan, the President of Veritone Inc., purchase 21,288 shares at $6.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Steelberg Ryan is holding 150,002 shares at $146,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.39 for the present operating margin

+66.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc. stands at -17.07. The total capital return value is set at -23.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.33. Equity return is now at value -37.50, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veritone Inc. (VERI), the company’s capital structure generated 177.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.91. Total debt to assets is 33.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veritone Inc. (VERI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.