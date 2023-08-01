UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNH is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UNH is $569.00, which is $66.06 above the current price. The public float for UNH is 928.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNH on August 01, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

UNH) stock’s latest price update

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH)’s stock price has increased by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 502.91. However, the company has seen a -0.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/15/23 that Pickleball Craze Won’t Decimate Big Insurers

UNH’s Market Performance

UNH’s stock has fallen by -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.28% and a quarterly rise of 2.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.40% for UNH stock, with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $520 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

UNH Trading at 4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $486.31. In addition, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from WITTY ANDREW, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $506.19 back on Jul 19. After this action, WITTY ANDREW now owns 78,573 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, valued at $2,024,760 using the latest closing price.

WITTY ANDREW, the CEO, UHG of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, sale 6,160 shares at $487.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that WITTY ANDREW is holding 86,564 shares at $3,002,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.