Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.’s (GENQ) Stock

The stock of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (GENQ) has gone down by -20.34% for the week, with a -22.20% drop in the past month and a -19.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.72% for GENQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.72% for GENQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GENQ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GENQ is at 0.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GENQ is 5.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for GENQ on August 01, 2023 was 140.22K shares.

GENQ) stock’s latest price update

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GENQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.55 compared to its previous closing price of 9.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GENQ Trading at -21.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.89%, as shares sank -22.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENQ fell by -20.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. saw -17.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GENQ

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (GENQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.