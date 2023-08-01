Understanding the 2.74% Volatility Levels of Silicom Ltd.’s (SILC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Silicom Ltd. (SILC) has seen a -23.80% decrease in the past week, with a -18.84% drop in the past month, and a -15.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for SILC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.30% for SILC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) Right Now?

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SILC is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SILC is $35.00, which is $28.58 above the current price. The public float for SILC is 6.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SILC on August 01, 2023 was 15.75K shares.

SILC stock's latest price update

The stock price of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) has dropped by -24.66 compared to previous close of 39.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SILC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SILC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2020.

SILC Trading at -19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -20.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILC fell by -23.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.01. In addition, Silicom Ltd. saw -30.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.23 for the present operating margin

+34.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicom Ltd. stands at +12.16. The total capital return value is set at 11.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Silicom Ltd. (SILC), the company’s capital structure generated 4.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.19. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silicom Ltd. (SILC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.