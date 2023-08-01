Understanding the 1.74% Volatility Levels of Tyson Foods Inc.’s (TSN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has gone up by 4.21% for the week, with a 9.92% rise in the past month and a -10.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.74% for TSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.74% for TSN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is above average at 13.33x. The 36-month beta value for TSN is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSN is $56.29, which is $0.71 above than the current price. The public float for TSN is 279.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume of TSN on August 01, 2023 was 3.82M shares.

TSN) stock’s latest price update

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 56.35. However, the company has seen a 4.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/02/23 that Tyson Foods to Drop ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ Label on Some Chicken Products

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $64 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

TSN Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.93. In addition, Tyson Foods Inc. saw -10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from MCNAMARA KEVIN M, who purchase 20,500 shares at the price of $48.92 back on May 12. After this action, MCNAMARA KEVIN M now owns 115,670 shares of Tyson Foods Inc., valued at $1,002,803 using the latest closing price.

Soderstrom Johanna, the EVP & Chief People Officer of Tyson Foods Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $49.22 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Soderstrom Johanna is holding 32,847 shares at $246,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+12.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods Inc. stands at +6.08. The total capital return value is set at 15.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.93. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 44.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.91. Total debt to assets is 23.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.